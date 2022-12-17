Today is Saturday December 17, 2022
Investigators in west Texas following 5.4 earthquake

Posted/updated on: December 17, 2022 at 2:00 pm
MIDLAND (AP) — The Texas Railroad Commission, which oversees the state’s oil and gas industry, has sent investigators to west Texas following a 5.4 magnitude earthquake near Midland. The commission said Saturday that inspectors will examine disposal activity at injection well sites near the Friday earthquake. Midland County Emergency Management Coordinator Justin Bunch said there are no reported injuries, minor damage to homes and no apparent damage to nearby oil and gas facilities. The Railroad Commission earlier this month directed producers to reduce injection volumes following a 5.4 magnitude earthquake in Mentone, about 90 miles west of Midland. Injection wells have been linked to earthquakes, including in neighboring Oklahoma.



