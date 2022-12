Carthage beats Wimberly 42-0, wins 9th state title

Posted/updated on: December 17, 2022 at 6:17 am

ARLINGTON — They were number 1 from start to finish. The Carthage Bulldogs picked up their 9th state football championship with a 42-0 win over Wimberly. According to our news partner KETK, this was the Bulldogs 9th title in the past 14 seasons. Going into Friday’s game, Wimberly was previously unbeaten. In his 16 seasons in Carthage, head coach Scott Surratt has only suffered 7 playoff losses.

