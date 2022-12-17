Today is Saturday December 17, 2022
Melbourne soccer match abandoned after goalkeeper attacked

Posted/updated on: December 17, 2022 at 5:48 am
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — An A-League soccer match between rivals Melbourne City and Melbourne Victory has been abandoned after fans invaded the field and attacked City goalkeeper Tom Glover. Video on social media shows a fan throwing a metal bucket with a white substance at Glover, who was taken off the field dazed and bleeding. Fans from the Melbourne Victory area of the stadium rushed the pitch around the 20-minute mark at AAMI Stadium. City led 1-0 when the game was stopped and later abandoned. Both sets of fans had been throwing flares on the pitch but the situation escalated when a flare appeared to hit a cameraman. Glover later picked up another flare off the ground and threw it back into the stands.



