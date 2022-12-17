Today is Saturday December 17, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Former Syracuse star, Knicks player Louis Orr dies at 64

Posted/updated on: December 17, 2022 at 5:45 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


WASHINGTON (AP) — Former forward and longtime college basketball coach Louis Orr has died at 64. Orr’s family in a statement sent by Georgetown said he died Thursday after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Orr starred at Syracuse from 1976-80 and had his No. 55 retired in 2015. He was a second-round pick by Indiana and played two seasons with the Pacers before spending six seasons playing for the New York Knicks. Orr later coached at Siena, Seton Hall and Bowling Green. He was an assistant on coach Patrick Ewing’s staff at Georgetown for five seasons before transitioning to special assistant in the spring.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC