5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state’s strongest ever

Posted/updated on: December 17, 2022 at 5:50 am
MIDLAND (AP) — One of the strongest earthquakes in Texas history has struck in a western part of the state that’s home to oil and fracking activity. There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The U.S. Geological Survey reports that the Friday evening temblor had a magnitude of 5.4 and hit at 5:35 p.m., local time. It was centered about 14 miles (22 kilometers) north-northwest of Midland, with a depth of about 5.6 miles (9 kilometers). The USGS had previously issued a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 before updating it. In the interim, the National Weather Services office in Midland tweeted that it “would be the 4th strongest earthquake in Texas state history!”



