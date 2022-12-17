Doncic, Wood lead Mavericks to 130-110 win over Blazers

December 17, 2022

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 33 points, Christian Wood added a season-high 32 with 12 rebounds and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Portland Trail Blazers 130-110. Two of Dallas’ top three scorers each had 20 before halftime. The NBA scoring leader Doncic had 23 to 20 for Wood. Damian Lillard also had 20 before the break with 21, but finished with 24. His four-game streak of at least 35 points ended. That run was tied for the longest in the NBA this season with Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid.

