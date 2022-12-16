Sentencing begins in police killing of Atatiana Jefferson

Posted/updated on: December 16, 2022 at 3:43 pm

FORT WORTH (AP/Staff) — A psychologist says a former Texas officer who fatally shot Atatiana Jefferson through a rear window of her home in 2019 was unsuitable for police work. Kyle Clayton evaluated Aaron Dean in March 2017 after Dean applied for a job with the Fort Worth Police Department. Clayton testified Friday that he found Dean had a “narcissistic personality style” that would have impeded his decision-making skills. Dean faces up to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of manslaughter Thursday. The white Fort Worth officer shot the 28-year-old Black woman while responding to a call about an open front door. Clayton’s testimony came in the sentencing phase of Dean’s trial.

