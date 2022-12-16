Jan. 6 committee preparing Trump criminal referral to DOJ: Sources

Posted/updated on: December 16, 2022 at 3:45 pm

(WASHINGTON) -- The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is preparing to urge the Department of Justice to prosecute former President Donald Trump on criminal charges during its business meeting on Monday, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

The committee has for months been debating the move, which is largely symbolic.

The committee plans to include in their criminal referral the charges of obstruction of an official proceeding and conspiracy to defraud the United States, according to sources.

Another charge under discussion for referral is insurrection, the sources said.

It's not clear how many charges related to Trump the committee will ultimately refer to the DOJ, or what other individuals will be included in their referral report.

The criminal referrals are expected to be accompanied by evidence justifying their decision.

The DOJ has been conducting its own parallel investigation into the events of Jan. 6, and is not obligated to act on such referrals.

