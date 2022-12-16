Today is Friday December 16, 2022
Migrants gather in Mexico as end nears for US asylum limits

Posted/updated on: December 16, 2022 at 4:27 pm
REYNOSA, Mexico (AP) — Thousands of migrants are packing shelters on Mexico’s border with the United States as an end nears to Trump-era asylum restrictions. Numbers released Friday show illegal border crossings by single adults last month fell 9% from October. The filing in a federal lawsuit in Louisiana gave no explanation for the drop, which came as migrants anticipated an end to a public-health rule called Title 42. Migrants have been denied rights to seek asylum 2.5 million times since March 2020 on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19.



