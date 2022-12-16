Asian growth has been booming in US metros

Posted/updated on: December 16, 2022 at 2:33 pm

NEW YORK (AP) – The Asian population alone, not in combination with any other race, was the fastest growing stand-alone racial and ethnic category in the U.S. in the last decade, swelling by 35.5%, according to the 2020 census. The Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex had the largest Asian growth rate among the most populous U.S. metros from 2010 to 2020, but it also jumped in metro Houston, Atlanta, Seattle, Phoenix, Boston, and Tampa. The number of people who identify as Asian alone or Asian combined with another race now stands at 24 million people, making up 7.2% of the total U.S. population. It is an incredibly diverse population, with the two largest subgroups, Indians and Chinese, each having 4.1 million people.

