Today is Friday December 16, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Texas man charged with threatening doctor at LGBTQ clinic

Posted/updated on: December 16, 2022 at 1:26 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


BOSTON (AP) — A 38-year-old Texas man has been indicted on federal charges that he threatened a doctor who works with gender nonconforming children. The Massachusetts office of the United States Attorney says the indictment was handed down on Thursday. Court records say that on Aug. 31, the man from Comfort, Texas, called the Boston-based National LGBTQIA+ Health Education Center and left a voicemail targeting an affiliated doctor. In the voicemail, the man allegedly used a string of profanities and made threatening comments. He was arrested on Dec. 2 in Texas and released on bond. He’s due in court in Boston on Dec. 22. His attorney did not return an email seeking comment.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC