Brittney Griner prisoner swap AP Sports Story of the Year

Posted/updated on: December 16, 2022 at 12:59 pm

NEW YORK (AP/Staff) – The return of Brittney Griner to the United States in a dramatic prisoner swap with Russia marked the culmination of a 10-month ordeal that captivated world attention, a saga that landed at the intersection of sports, politics, race and gender identity — and wartime diplomacy. Griner had for years been known to fans of women’s basketball, college player of the year, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and WNBA all-star who dominated her sport. But the native Texan and former Baylor star’s arrest on drug-related charges at a Moscow airport in February elevated her profile in ways neither she nor her supporters would have ever hoped for, making her by far the most high-profile American to be jailed abroad.

Griner, meantime, said she’s “grateful” to be back in the United States and plans on playing basketball again next season for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury. Her comments come a week after her release. Griner went on to say that she wanted to make it clear that she intends to return to the court with the Mercury.

