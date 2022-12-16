CHRISTUS Good Shepherd’s Todd Hancock named Longview Distinguished Citizen

Posted/updated on: December 16, 2022 at 1:41 pm

LONGVIEW – CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System President and CEO Todd Hancock has been named Longview’s 2022 Distinguished Citizen by the East Texas Area Council Boy Scouts. The honor was presented in a ceremony at Pinecrest Country Club. According to a news release, it came in recognition of Hancock’s leadership, community service, and charitable conviction. The Scouts praised what they termed Hancock’s leadership and guidance during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Scouts also pointed to Hancock’s support of their organization and others, such as Greater Longview United Way, Longview 20/20, and the Chamber of Commerce. Hancock said CHRISTUS and the Scouts share many of the same values.

