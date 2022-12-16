Today is Friday December 16, 2022
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: December 16, 2022 at 12:03 pm
Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Paramount+
1923: Yellowstone fans, get a peek at what the Dutton clan was up to in the Roaring '20s when Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren debut in the highly anticipated prequel series from creator Taylor Sheridan.

Disney+
National Treasure: Edge of History: The hit film franchise gets a small-screen reboot, as adventurers go on a quest to solve the mystery behind a centuries-old artifact.

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration: H.E.R. and Josh Groban star as Belle and The Beast in this new take on the classic tale as old as time.

If These Walls Could Sing: A documentary chronicling the incredible 90 years of the famous Abbey Road Studios.

Netflix
Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Mystery: True crime gets a Christmas makeover in this holiday special starring Jason Bateman, Maya Rudolph and Will Arnett.

The Recruit: A young CIA lawyer becomes entangled in the dangerous world of power politics in this new drama series starring Black Adam's Noah Centineo and the Guardians of the Galaxy movies' Laura Haddock.

Happy streaming!

