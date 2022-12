Premiere date for season 3 of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ announced

Power Book II: Ghost is coming back to Starz in 2023. The network announced that the Power sequel will officially make its return on Friday, March 17, and released a trailer teasing the twists and turns of the third season.

Season 3 will see Tariq St. Patrick, Brayden Weston and the Tejadas grappling with the news of Zeke's murder. "Everyone is grieving, but they won’t get much time as a new set of problems and questions arise," a press release reads.

Power Book II: Ghost will debut on Starz at 8 p.m. ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada, and at midnight on the Starz app, and all Starz streaming and on-demand platforms.

Returning for season 3 are cast members¬†Michael Rainey Jr. (Tariq),¬†Mary J. Blige¬†(Monet Stewart Tejada),¬†Shane Johnson¬†(Cooper Saxe),¬†Gianni Paolo¬†(Brayden Weston),¬†Cliff ‚ÄúMethod Man‚ÄĚ Smith(Davis MacLean),¬†Larenz Tate¬†(Rashad Tate),¬†Berto Colon¬†(Lorenzo Tejada),¬†Woody McClain¬†(Cane Tejada),¬†Lovell Adams-Gray¬†(Dru Tejada),¬†LaToya Tonodeo¬†(Diana Tejada),¬†Alix Lapri¬†(Effie Morales) and¬†Paton Ashbrook¬†(Jenny Sullivan).

Newcomers include Monique Curnen as Detective Blanca Rodriguez; Keesha Sharp as Professor Harper Bennet; David Walton as Lucas Weston; and Moriah Brown as KeKe Travis.

 

