Margot Robbie is a doll in ‘Barbie’ movie’s teaser trailer

The teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Barbie movie is here.

The first look, which debuted Friday on YouTube, features Margot Robbie as the titular Barbie in a hilarious spoof of 2001: A Space Odyssey.

"Since the beginning of time, since the first little girl ever existed, there have been ... dolls. But the dolls were always and forever baby dolls until ..." a voiceover says.

At this point, the camera slowly reveals Robbie in a retro black-and-white swimsuit: the first Barbie doll's iconic look. As Strauss' "Also sprach Zarathustra" plays, as it did in 2001, Robbie lowers her glasses and winks for the camera as the little girls then throw and smash their baby dolls.

The teaser trailer also reveals first glimpses of Ryan Gosling as Ken, as well as other cast members, including Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu and Insecure star Issa Rae.

In April, Warner Bros. shared a first look of the live-action movie, which showed Robbie dressed as the iconic doll, sitting in the driver's seat of a pink convertible. In June, the studio released an image of a tanned Gosling in an all-denim look as Ken.

The film is directed by Greta Gerwig and is slated to hit theaters on July 21, 2023.

Gerwig is wrote the screenplay alongside fellow filmmaker and partner Noah Baumbach. Plot details have been kept under wraps.

