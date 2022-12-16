QAnon follower who led mob to be sentenced in Jan. 6 Capitol attack

Posted/updated on: December 16, 2022 at 9:02 am

Samuel Corum/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- A follower of the QAnon conspiracy theory movement who led members of the pro-Trump mob that chased Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman during the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol is set to be sentenced Friday following his conviction of multiple felony and misdemeanor offenses for his actions during the riot.

Doug Jensen, 43, became one of the more recognizable figures in early pictures that emerged from the Capitol assault and was one of the first rioters to breach the building after scaling a 20-foot wall on the West Front of the complex.

In their sentencing memo requesting Judge Timothy Kelly sentence Jensen to more than five years in prison, prosecutors describe Jensen as a "ringleader" during the attack who later expressed pride in becoming a "poster boy" of Jan. 6.

A jury convicted Jensen in September of five felony offenses including assaulting a law enforcement officer and obstructing an official proceeding, after a trial which featured testimony from Officer Goodman himself.

Goodman described the harrowing moment he was chased by Jensen and other rioters up a stairwell inside the Capitol where he managed to divert them away from the Senate Chamber and into the Ohio Clock Corridor where other officers joined him to provide backup.

Capitol Police Inspector Thomas Lloyd said in a new letter to Judge Kelly this week that the quick thinking by Goodman likely prevented a shootout inside the Capitol to prevent rioters from reaching Senators who were at the time sheltering in place.

"Thankfully, the Defendant was able to walk out of the Capitol Building on January 6. He can thank Officer Goodman," Lloyd said. "If Officer Goodman had not led the Defendant and the rest of the mob away from the Senate Lobby and an attempt was made to breach those doors, there would have been tremendous bloodshed."

Even after Goodman was joined by his fellow officers, Jensen continued to confront them -- demanding they "back up" and arrest Vice President Mike Pence. Prosecutors later revealed he had been carrying a knife in his pocket with a three-inch blade.

After the riot, when Jensen was first interviewed by the FBI, he was asked by agents if he regretted his actions and told them "it would have been worth it" if former President Trump was able to stay in power as a result of the attack, prosecutors say.

And while his attorneys said leading up to his trial that he was reformed and no longer believed in the QAnon conspiracy theory movement, he was later caught using an unauthorized cell phone to stream Mike Lindell's so-called "Cyber Symposium" that propagated more conspiracy theories about the 2020 election being stolen.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back