Judge Skeen retires after 40 years of service

Posted/updated on: December 16, 2022 at 8:59 am
Judge Skeen retires after 40 years of serviceTYLER — After more than four decades of service to the people of Smith County, Judge Jack Skeen Jr. is retiring. According to our news partner KETK, for his retirement party on Thursday, Skeen was surrounded by the people he’s been around since 1971. That’s when he first started to work for the county as an assistant district attorney. In 1982, Skeen was elected to be the Smith County District Attorney. During his time on the bench the judge became an ally to local law enforcement, who he worked with side by side for many years, including his friend Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith. Skeen also served as Tyler’s first full-time city attorney and as a judge for municipal court. During the Commissioners Court meeting this week, Smith County Judge Neal Franklin called Skeen a legend and thanked him for his decades of service.



