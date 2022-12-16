Today is Friday December 16, 2022
Nor’easter pummeling Northeast with snow, ice, rain: Latest forecast

Posted/updated on: December 16, 2022 at 8:52 am
Jose A. Bernat Bacete/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- A Nor'easter is pummeling millions in the Northeast with snow, ice and rain as a major storm continues to sweep its way across the country.

This storm started in the west and the south, with 58 reported tornadoes slamming Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and Florida.

In the north, up to 4 feet of snow fell in western South Dakota, while up to 30 inches slammed Duluth, Minnesota. Blizzard warnings are ongoing for Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota and Montana.

Part of that massive storm has redeveloped into a Nor'easter that's pounding the Northeast.

A winter storm warning is in effect from Pennsylvania to Maine. Almost 10 inches of snow fell so far in Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains while up to 4.2 inches snow hit Syracuse, New York.

Freezing rain is coating roads from Virginia to Pennsylvania.

Heavy rain and powerful winds up to 50 mph are slamming the coast from New York City to Boston.

This storm moves out of the Northeast Friday night. But with gusty, chilly winds behind the storm, up to 3 feet of lake effect snow is expected near Buffalo, New York, this weekend.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



