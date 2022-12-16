Today is Friday December 16, 2022
Smith County shooting under investigation

Posted/updated on: December 16, 2022 at 7:52 am
Smith County shooting under investigationSMITH COUNTY — One man was shot and injured in Smith County on Thursday, said the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. According to our news partner KETK, the shooting happened on CR 1145. The victim was taken in a private vehicle to a Dairy Queen on Highway 31 West and FM 2661 and then transported in an ambulance to a local hospital. Officials said the man’s injuries were non-life threatening. Deputies were on their way to the hospital around 6 p.m. to investigate the incident. The sheriff’s office said they are trying to identify who shot the man.



