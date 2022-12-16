Carlos Rodon joining Yankees on 6-year, $162M deal, sources say

Left-handed starter Carlos Rodon is in agreement with the New York Yankees on a six-year, $162 million deal, sources told ESPN’s Jeff Passan on Thursday.

Rodon, 30, was the top pitcher left on the market after he opted out of a contract with the San Francisco Giants following last season. He was 14-8 with a 2.88 ERA in 2022, pitching a career-high 178 innings over 31 starts. He also earned his second straight All-Star selection.

Rodon was the third pick in the 2014 draft by the Chicago White Sox but battled injuries during the first portion of his career before undergoing Tommy John surgery. He returned to elite form in 2021 when he compiled a 2.37 ERA over 24 starts, though the White Sox were careful with him down the stretch. He never pitched more than five innings over the final two months of the season.

Even with his success that year, the White Sox non-tendered Rodon that offseason, leading to a two-year deal with the Giants. It included an opt-out that he chose to exercise in November.

Rodon joins holdovers Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes, Luis Severino and Frankie Montas in the Yankees’ rotation, which ranked fourth overall in ERA last year. That ranking wasn’t indicative of some second-half struggles, as the Yankees were eliminated in the postseason by the Houston Astros.

The agreement, which was first reported by the New York Post, is the latest for agent Scott Boras, who again is having a rich offseason. Other deals for his clients include Carlos Correa ($350 million), Xander Bogaerts ($280 million), Brandon Nimmo ($162 million), Masataka Yoshida ($90 million), Taijuan Walker ($72 million), Sean Manaea ($25 million) and Cody Bellinger ($17.5 million).

According to ESPN Stats & Information research, Rodon’s deal is the second-largest contract the Yankees have ever given a pitcher in total value, exceeded only by Cole’s $324 million deal in 2019. Rodon gets $1 million more than CC Sabathia’s $161 million deal with the Yankees in 2008.

Between Rodon and Aaron Judge, who signed a nine-year, $360 million deal to stay with the Yankees earlier this month, the team has guaranteed $522 million in contracts this offseason.

Rodon has a career record of 56-46 with a 3.60 ERA.

He won’t have to wait long to face his former Giants team, with the Yankees set to host San Francisco on Opening Day of the 2023 season.

