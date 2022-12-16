Texas adds Anthony Hill, second 5-star recruit to 2023 class

Posted/updated on: December 16, 2022 at 6:21 am

ByTOM VANHAAREN

Texas added its second five-star recruit to the 2023 class on Thursday, when linebacker Anthony Hill committed to the Longhorns.

Hill is a 6-foot-2, 230-pound linebacker from Denton, Texas, ranked No. 18 overall and the No. 2 outside linebacker in the class.

Hill had been committed to Texas A&M since July, but decommitted from the Aggies in November and reopened his recruitment.

Prior to his first commitment, he had taken a visit to Texas along with a few other programs, including USC. Hill then took another visit to Texas after his decommitment, and the Longhorns were able to seal the deal a little less than a week before the early signing period.

Adding Hill means Texas now has three ESPN 300 linebackers committed along with Derion Gullette from Teague, Texas, and S’maje Burrell from Fort Worth. Hill is the second five-star commit in the class, as well, along with quarterback Arch Manning, who is the No. 2 prospect overall.

Steve Sarkisian and his staff now have 12 ESPN 300 commits with Hill on board and three five-star recruits over the last two classes.

