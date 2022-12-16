Heat’s Tyler Herro 1st in NBA history with nine 3s on consecutive days

By ESPN.com

HOUSTON — Tyler Herro matched the Miami record with 10 3-pointers and scored a career-high 41 points to help the Heat beat the Houston Rockets 111-108 on Thursday night.

A night after making nine 3-pointers and scoring 35 points in a victory at Oklahoma City, Herro became the fourth Heat player to hit 10 3s in a game, a feat most recently accomplished by Duncan Robinson on Dec. 10, 2019.

“I didn’t know it was the record until last night when I hit nine, and they said I was one short,” Herro said. “I didn’t have any intention of coming in to tie the record, but I was just trying to get 3s up. I think shooting more 3s is helping.”

Herro was 10-of-15 from 3-point range and 13-of-20 overall. According to ESPN Stats & Information research, he joined Stephen Curry and James Harden as the only players in NBA history to make at least nine 3-pointers in consecutive games, and he is the only one to do it on consecutive days.

“The last couple of games, that’s been really the scheme against him,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “That’s been open. But regardless, he’s too good of a shooter for us to not take 3s off the catch. He has to continue to be assertive in those opportunities. He’s just a brilliant shooter. He can do it off the dribble and off the catch.”

Herro had 25 first-half points, carrying the Heat to a 37-point second quarter where they took a 14-point halftime lead. At 22 years, 329 days old, Herro became the youngest player in Heat history to have a 40-point game, passing Dwyane Wade, who did it at 23 years, 87 days, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Jimmy Butler added 20 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, and Caleb Martin had 13 points. Miami has won three straight to improve to 15-15.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

