Nets fined $25K after sitting eight players vs. Pacers

ByNICK FRIEDELL

NEW YORK — The Brooklyn Nets have been fined $25,000 “for failing to comply with league policies governing injury reporting,” the NBA announced Thursday.

The fine comes in the wake of the Nets resting Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and a slew of other players on Dec. 10, the second night of a back-to-back for Brooklyn. The Nets ended up resting eight players, including Ben Simmons, Nic Claxton, Seth Curry, Royce O’Neale, Joe Harris and T.J. Warren.

The Nets ended up winning the game shorthanded, pulling off an impressive 136-133 victory over Indiana despite missing their entire rotation.

At the time, coach Jacque Vaughn said the Nets were able to do what they did because the injuries had been previously documented.

“I think everything that’s been reported today has been documented,” Vaughn said prior to the game against the Pacers last week. “And so we know that Seth [Curry] and Joe [Harris] had offseason ankle [surgeries], there’s no argument to that. Nic [Claxton] didn’t play last game because he had hamstring tightness, there’s no argument to that. Kevin’s leading the league in minutes, there’s no argument to that. Royce [O’Neale] had a personal reason, he’s missing the next game, there’s no argument to that.”

Vaughn also offered an apology to fans in Indiana who had paid to watch Durant play — only to learn hours prior to the game that he wouldn’t be on the floor.

“I would say to that fan that I’m looking out for Kevin Durant’s future,” Vaughn said. “I’m looking out for the organization’s future. And really apologize if this was the game you chose. But he’s given all that he’s had in every game since the beginning of this season.”

