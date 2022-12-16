Report: Executions continued decline but many ‘botched’

Posted/updated on: December 16, 2022 at 3:48 am

HOUSTON (AP) — An annual report on capital punishment says public support and use of the death penalty continued a more than two-decade decline in the U.S. in 2022. The report also says many of the executions this year were “botched” or highly problematic. The Washington, D.C.-based Death Penalty Information Center released its report Friday. It says there were 18 executions in the U.S. and at least 20 new death sentences issued in 2022. The 18 executions were the fewest in any pre-pandemic year since 1991. The report called 2022 the “Year of the Botched Execution,” adding seven of 20 execution attempts in the U.S. were visibly problematic or took an inordinate amount of time.

