Tesla closes up despite Musk selling $3.58B of its shares

Posted/updated on: December 15, 2022 at 5:21 pm
AUSTINs (AP) — Shares of Tesla have risen slightly despite news that CEO Elon Musk sold another $3.58 billion worth of the electric vehicle maker’s stock this week. The stock closed at $157.67, faring better than the broader markets. Musk sold the shares from Monday through Wednesday. That’s according to a filing posted Wednesday night by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It wasn’t clear where the proceeds were being spent. Musk has sold nearly $23 billion worth of Tesla stock since April, with much of the money likely going to help fund his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter. Tesla’s stock has lost over half its value since Musk first disclosed in April that he was buying up Twitter stock.



