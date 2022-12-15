Today is Thursday December 15, 2022
Breaking News: US stocks sink as Fed signals it will remain aggressive

Posted/updated on: December 15, 2022 at 3:26 pm
Breaking News: US stocks sink as Fed signals it will remain aggressive: Stocks tumbled in the U.S. and Europe as investors grew increasingly concerned that the Federal Reserve and other central banks are willing to risk a recession to bring inflation under control. The S&P 500 fell 2.5% Thursday, erasing its gains from early in the week. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite lost 3.2% and the Dow gave back 2.3%.

A day earlier, the Fed said interest rates will need to go higher than previously expected in order to tame inflation. The yield on the two-year Treasury note, which tracks expectations for Fed moves, rose to 4.24% from 4.21% late Wednesday.



