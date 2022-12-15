Today is Thursday December 15, 2022
Breaking News: Texas officer convicted of manslaughter in window shooting

Posted/updated on: December 15, 2022 at 2:57 pm
Breaking News: Texas officer convicted of manslaughter in window shooting: FORT WORTH (AP) — A former Texas police officer has been convicted of manslaughter for fatally shooting a Black woman through a rear window of her home in 2019. The jury on Thursday found Aaron Dean not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter in the death of Atatiana Jefferson. The verdict comes more than three years after the white Fort Worth officer shot the 28-year-old woman dead while responding to a call about an open front door. The 38-year-old man faces up to 20 years in prison on the manslaughter conviction. He had faced life in prison if convicted of murder.



