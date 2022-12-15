Today is Thursday December 15, 2022
Community celebrations planned in Longview for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Posted/updated on: December 15, 2022 at 1:11 pm
Community celebrations planned in Longview for Martin Luther King Jr. DayLONGVIEW — Community organizers and the City of Longview will host a variety of events from Friday, Jan. 13, to Monday, Jan. 16, to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Celebrations will kick off with an opening reception and jazz concert featuring Mack Guice and Low D starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, at the Longview Community Center. A parade will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14, followed by a community festival. Saturday will also include a Humanitarian Award Celebration. On Monday, Jan. 16, residents are invited to participate at 11 a.m. in a march from Broughton Park to Mt. Olive Baptist Church, where officials say a Memorial Service will be held at noon honoring Dr. King’s legacy of social justice. Click here for all the details.



