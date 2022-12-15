Today is Thursday December 15, 2022
Teachers to earn over $5.1 million in incentive pay

Posted/updated on: December 15, 2022 at 12:13 pm
Teachers to earn over .1 million in incentive payLONGVIEW — Longview ISD is awarding more than $5.1 million in incentive pay for achieving teachers, with a few of the very highest-performing teachers projected to receive more than $30,000 extra in their December paychecks, according to a school district news release. “We’re thrilled with the excellent progress all our teachers and staff are making with students across the entire district,” said district Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox, as quoted in the release. Wilcox said the goal of the district in starting the program was to maintain the most successful and effective teachers in the regular classroom. Incentive bonus distribution will come in “lump sum” disbursement beginning Friday, Dec. 16. Click here for more details.



