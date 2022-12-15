Today is Thursday December 15, 2022
City Council approves contracts for sewer line rehabilitation, capacity upgrades

Posted/updated on: December 15, 2022 at 11:53 am
City Council approves contracts for sewer line rehabilitation, capacity upgradesTYLER — The Tyler City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to execute three contracts for sanitary sewer system rehabilitation projects. A contract was approved for the rehabilitation and repair of 242 sanitary sewer manholes and 171 sanitary sewer cleanouts. Additionally, the Council approved a contract to repair four creek crossings and seven sanitary sewer line point repairs with new sewer lines, manholes, and appurtenances. Finally, the City Council approved a contract for the design of two sewer line projects to increase capacity in 5.3 miles of sewer line in the collection system. It’s all being done under a 2017 consent decree with the EPA to address what’s termed the city’s aging wastewater collection system and resulting discharges. Click here for more information.



