After death by suicide of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, video emerges of ‘Ellen’ staffer warning crew not to “keep in the pain”

Posted/updated on: December 15, 2022 at 9:49 am

A behind-the-scenes video of an executive producer of The Ellen DeGeneres Show saying farewell to the chat show's crew is being seen in a new light after the death by suicide of Stephen "tWitch" Boss.

Boss, the show's in-house DJ and an executive producer on the show, is seen behind his fellow EP Andy Lassner as the latter gives a poignant toast to the crew as the long-running, Emmy-winning program wrapped in the spring.

"This is a life change, and we're all going through it," Lassner says of the show's ending in a video that was shared on Instagram by former Warner Bros. Television senior communications executive Johanna Fuentes. "And it's OK to be sad, and to reach out to each other."

He added, "Keep each other close, don't keep in the pain, talk to someone — anyone," as Boss nodded behind him.

Fuentes' caption read, "Have have been rooting for Twitch through every chapter, from when I first saw him audition on SYTYCD [So You Think You Can Dance] and every moment in between, including our work at WB and Ellen."

She called him "an immense talent who brought joy to every room he walked into," describing Boss, as many have — including DeGeneres herself Wednesday — as "such a bright light."

Boss' body was found in a Los Angeles motel room Tuesday evening. The medical examiner determined he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

If you are in crisis or know someone in crisis, contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or by visiting 988lifeline.org. You can also contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.

