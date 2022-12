TRAFFIC ALERT: Power lines down after Longview crash

Posted/updated on: December 15, 2022 at 9:38 am

LONGVIEW — Traffic has been blocked in Longview after a crash at the intersection of W Marshall Avenue and N Spur 63. According to our news partner KETK, north and southbound traffic has been blocked due to the crash involving a car and utility pole. Crews are on the scene. Drivers are urged to use an alternated route. Additional details were not available.

