Jury convicts man of killing Naval Academy midshipman’s mom

Posted/updated on: December 15, 2022 at 3:33 am

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland jury has convicted a man of murder in the shooting death of the mother of a U.S. Naval Academy midshipman last year. Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess says jurors found Angelo Harrod guilty on Tuesday of first-degree murder and conspiracy in the June 2021 shooting death of Michelle Cummings of Houston, Texas. Harrod was also convicted of two counts of attempted first-degree murder for his role in the shooting that led to a stray bullet hitting Cummings outside an Annapolis hotel. Harrod will face up to life in prison without parole at sentencing in February. Cummings was in town to celebrate her son’s induction into the U.S. Naval Academy.

