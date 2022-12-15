Today is Thursday December 15, 2022
El Paso Walmart shooting case gets new district attorney

Posted/updated on: December 15, 2022 at 3:31 am
EL PASO (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has named a new El Paso district attorney after the previous one resigned under mounting pressure over the handling of the 2019 Walmart attack that has yet to go to trial. Abbott said Wednesday that Abbott said former judge Bill Hicks would “restore confidence” in El Paso after county officials last month took the extraordinary step of seeking to remove their elected district attorney. County officials had said prosecutors under former District Attorney Yvonne Rosales “could not even tell the court what work had been done” recently when it came to the Walmart shooting that killed 23 people. Rosales resigned last month.



