Today is Thursday December 15, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


No verdict yet in Texas officer’s murder trial

Posted/updated on: December 15, 2022 at 3:30 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


FORT WORTH (AP) – A jury began deliberations Wednesday in the murder case against a former Texas police officer charged with fatally shooting a Black woman through a rear window of her home in 2019. The Tarrant County jury took up the case after six days of testimony and argument in Aaron Dean’s long-delayed trial for killing Atatiana Jefferson. The white Fort Worth officer was responding to a call about an open front door when he shot the 28-year-old. The case focused on competing claims of whether Dean knew Jefferson was armed. The 38-year-old testified that he saw Jefferson’s gun, while prosecutors contended he didn’t. The jury deliberated for about eight hours Wednesday without reaching a verdict and was scheduled to resume deliberations Thursday morning.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC