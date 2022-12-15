US plans for more migrant releases when asylum limits end

Posted/updated on: December 15, 2022 at 3:29 am

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Homeland Security says more migrants may be released into the United States to pursue immigration cases when Trump-era asylum restrictions end next week. In one of its more detailed assessments ahead of the major policy shift, the department reported faster processing for migrants in custody on the border, more temporary detention tents, staffing surges and increased criminal prosecution of smugglers. But the seven-page document released late Tuesday included no major structural changes amid unusually large numbers of migrants entering the country. El Paso, Texas, is currently the busiest corridor for illegal crossings.

Go Back