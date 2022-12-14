Austin Butler goes goblin mode in ‘Saturday Night Live’ promo

Elvis star Austin Butler looks glamorous in nearly every frame of his lavishly shot promo for his upcoming hosting stint on SNL.

Butler looks dapper in a suit as he takes a deep breath and says, "Here we go." He strides in slow-motion, his hair blowing, to the stage at Studio 8H in a bit that looks like more of a fashion runway walk, complete with dramatic violin music — that is until he goes into goblin mode.

Literally.

A staffer walks up to him and informs the actor, "In this sketch you'll be playing the Christmas Goblin."

Another staffer unceremoniously shoves the hideous mask, complete with a Santa hat, over Butler's face and perfectly coiffed hair.

He exhales and says, "Let's do this."

Lizzo will be the musical guest Saturday night for the final show of the year.

