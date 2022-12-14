Today is Wednesday December 14, 2022
Police: Man charged in Takeoff’s death tried to avoid arrest

Posted/updated on: December 14, 2022 at 3:53 pm
HOUSTON (AP) — Prosecutors in Texas say the man accused of fatally shooting rapper Takeoff last month tried to flee the country, and sought information on using fake plane tickets to obtain an expedited passport. They also say he repeatedly made online searches about whether he was a suspect. But attorneys for Patrick Xavier Clark say he never had any intention of leaving Houston, and will likely pursue self-defense in the case. During a court hearing Wednesday in Houston, a judge was hesitant but agreed to lower Clark’s bail from $2 million to $1 million. Clark is accused of shooting Takeoff following a private party at a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1.



