Comments encouraged on reliability reform study, Texas Electric Market design

Posted/updated on: December 14, 2022 at 2:00 pm
AUSTIN – The Public Utility Commission of Texas is reminding Texans they have until noon Thursday, December 15, to submit their comments on the recently released reliability reform study and proposals under consideration for the design of the Texas Electric Market. “Texans expect and demand reliable power, so it’s important their voice be heard in this market design process,” said Chairman Peter Lake, PUCT, as quoted in a news release. “The state is adding a city the size of Corpus Christi every year, and growth in reliable, on-demand power must keep up. Texas simply can’t wait any longer to make a market design change that will meet the electricity demands of our fast-growing state.” Links to the reliability study, staff memo requesting public comment, and instructions on how to leave comments can be found here.



