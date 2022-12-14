Ellen DeGeneres “heartbroken” over the death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss

Posted/updated on: December 14, 2022 at 12:57 pm

Mike Rozman/Warner Brothers/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Ellen DeGeneres is "heartbroken" by the death of her former DJ and Ellen DeGeneres Show co-host Stephen "tWitch" Boss.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the talk show host shared a photo of her and Boss hugging, writing a tribute to him in the caption.

"I'm heartbroken," DeGeneres wrote. "tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children -- Weslie, Maddox and Zaia."

Boss' wife, fellow dancer Allison Holker, issued a statement confirming her husband's death earlier on Wednesday "with the heaviest of hearts."

Boss is known for his work on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he served as the talk show's DJ and co-host until it ended this year. He also teamed up with the comedian on Ellen's Game of Games, which aired from 2017 to 2021.

Boss and Holker, a fellow So You Think You Can Dance alum who competed in season 2 and returned as an All-Star in subsequent seasons, married in 2013. They celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary on December 10.

To mark their anniversary, Boss took to social media to share a photo of himself and Holker dancing at their wedding and showing off their wedding bands.

In addition to adopting Holker's daughter Weslie from a previous relationship, Boss and Holker shared two children, Maddox Laurel, 6, and Zaia, 3.

