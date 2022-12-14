Today is Wednesday December 14, 2022
Tyler PD purchasing new digital forensic scanner to document crime, crash scenes

Posted/updated on: December 14, 2022 at 1:25 pm
Tyler PD purchasing new digital forensic scanner to document crime, crash scenesTYLER — The Tyler Police Department is set to purchase a three-dimensional laser scanning system to document, reconstruct, and analyze crime scenes and vehicle crash sites. The City Council agreed on Wednesday to accept a $54,583.49 donation from the Smith County District Attorney’s Office to be used toward the purchase of a Leica RTC360 Laser Scanner from Collision and Crime Forensic Solutions. According to a news release, investigators currently use hand measurements, a total station device to measure distances and angles and call on the Texas Rangers for assistance. The Leica RTC360 Laser Scanner captures data and documents crime scenes and vehicle crash sites more efficiently and with better accuracy, according to the release. Learn more at this link.



