80 lane miles of city streets proposed for 2023 asphalt improvements

Posted/updated on: December 14, 2022 at 12:50 pm

TYLER — The Tyler City Council voted Wednesday to approve a $429,919 contract with Morton Enterprise to provide asphalt crack sealing for the streets identified for seal coating and resurfacing in 2023. Asphalt repairs are prioritized according to the pavement condition index scores and staff evaluations of the city’s streets, according to a news release. The 2023 asphalt enhancement project includes 80 lane miles of city streets. The crack seal project is scheduled to begin in January and continue through May 2023. Crack seal work is done prior to overlaying or resurfacing a street. Click here for more details.

