Broadband Study & Action Plans completed for seven East Texas counties

Posted/updated on: December 14, 2022 at 10:18 am

KILGORE — Seven counties in the East Texas Council of Governments service area have fully completed Broadband Action Plans, according to an ETCOG news release. Officials say ETCOG has been working county by county with local decision-makers since January 2021 to help identify the region’s most critical Broadband needs. Four additional counties are awaiting final edits and budgeting and are anticipated to be considered by their counties shortly, according to the release. On November 18, the Federal Communications Commission released its pre-production draft of new broadband maps.

The National Broadband Map shows which locations in the country lack adequate broadband service and, when finalized, will help determine which locations are eligible to receive a portion of the $42 billion that was allocated by the bipartisan infrastructure bill for broadband upgrades in areas lacking adequate service. Click here for more information.

