Widespread damage reported in Elysian Fields after tornado touchdown

Widespread damage reported in Elysian Fields after tornado touchdownHARRISON COUNTY — The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is reporting storm damage in the southeastern portion of the county after a tornado touched down in the area late Tuesday afternoon, according to our news partner KETK. “It sounded like a freight train, you know, like a convoy, a bunch of trucks,” Nickie Fitzgerald said of the tornado that damaged her home. “I was warning my other family and I got in the house and it came through the woods, it was snapping trees, and then I got in the house and it all hit.” No one was injured, but Fitzgerald said it “looks like a war zone out here.” Parts of Fitzgerald’s roof were peeled off her home, but she says she is just thankful everyone is okay. Most of the damage is in the Elysian Fields area just north of DeBerry. The sheriff’s office is urging people to stay out of that area unless they live there and to allow emergency services to access the area. Multiple power line and debris are reportedly blocking roadways. No reports of injuries.



