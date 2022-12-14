Today is Wednesday December 14, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Soccer writer Grant Wahl, who died at World Cup, suffered aneurysm

Posted/updated on: December 14, 2022 at 8:04 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Richard Sellers/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- American soccer writer Grant Wahl died of an undetected ascending aortic aneurysm with hemopericardium while attending the Netherlands-Argentina match last week, according to his wife, Dr. Celine Gounder.

Gounder said an autopsy had been performed by the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office.

"Grant died from the rupture of a slowly growing, undetected ascending aortic aneurysm with hemopericardium," she wrote in a post on her Substack. "The chest pressure he experienced shortly before his death may have represented the initial symptoms. No amount of CPR or shocks would have saved him. His death was unrelated to COVID. His death was unrelated to vaccination status. There was nothing nefarious about his death."

Wahl, a well-known and loved journalist in the U.S. soccer community, collapsed in the media room during the match on Dec. 9 and could not be revived.

The 49-year-old said on his podcast, "Fútbol with Grant Wahl," that he had bronchitis and went to the medical clinic twice two days before he collapsed. He had said on the podcast that he wasn't back to "100%," but was feeling better.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC