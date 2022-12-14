In Brief: Adam Sandler to receive Mark Twain Prize, and more

Posted/updated on: December 14, 2022 at 7:44 am

Adam Sandler will be the recipient of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts' 24th Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. The prize recognizes individuals who have had an impact on American society in ways similar to the distinguished 19th-century novelist for which it's named. Broadcast details will be announced later. “Adam Sandler has entertained audiences for over three decades with his films, music, and his tenure as a fan favorite cast member on SNL,” notes Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter. “Adam has created characters that have made us laugh, cry, and cry from laughing." The ceremony will take place on March 19, 2023...

Variety reports John Cena and Jason Momoa are attached to star in the new Warner Bros. feature Killer Vacation. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but insiders compared the action-comedy film to "fun, splashy adventures like True Lies," according to the outlet. Cena and Momoa met on the set of the upcoming conclusions to the Fast and the Furious franchise and were reportedly looking to take their natural chemistry to another film...

Netflix has pulled the plug on Warrior Nun after two seasons, according to Deadline. The fantasy drama, based on the comic book character Warrior Nun Areala by Ben Dunn, centers on orphaned teen Ava Silva, played by Ava Baptista, who "discovers she now possesses superpowers as the chosen Halo-Bearer for a secret sect of demon-hunting nuns," per the streamer. The series also stars Toya Turner, Sylvia De Fanti, Lorena Andrea, Kristina Tonteri-Young and Olivia Delcan...

The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus is joining the John Wick universe with a role in the upcoming spinoff Ballerina, joining Ana de Armas, who stars as a young female assassin who seeks revenge against those who killed her family, according to Deadline. Anjelica Huston and Ian McShane are set to reprise their John Wick roles, along with Keanu Reeves, who's reportedly set to make a cameo. Lance Reddick and Catalina Sandino Moreno also star. Through three movies, the John Wick franchise has grossed more than $586 million. John Wick: Chapter 4 is due in theaters on March 24, 2023...

