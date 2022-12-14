Judge: Texas death row inmate should get new, unbiased trial

HOUSTON (AP) — A court ruling says a Jewish death row inmate who was part of the “Texas 7” should have his conviction overturned and get a new trial because the judge presiding over his case “harbored antisemitic bias.” Lawyers for Randy Halprin have contended that former Judge Vickers Cunningham used racist slurs and antisemitic language during the trial. In a Monday night ruling, state District Judge Lela Mays said Cunningham’s bias influenced his judicial decision-making. Cunningham is now a lawyer in Dallas and his office says he has no comment. Halprin’s case will now be sent to the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals for a final decision.

