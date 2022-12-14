Catherine Zeta-Jones explains how ﻿’National Treasure: Edge of History﻿’ continues the legacy

Catherine Zeta-Jones is a massive fan of the National Treasure movies. Starting Wednesday, she'll expand the story in Disney+'s National Treasure: Edge of History ﻿as the nefarious Billie Pearce.

The actress told ABC Audio she's "thrilled" to finally join the franchise and believes fans of the original films will appreciate this "intriguing" new chapter.

Said Zeta-Jones, "There's no denying those two movies stand alone and maybe there's people out there asking, 'Why? Why do you want to paint another Picasso?'... But the story and the premise [goes] on."

"I'm a huge history buff, so there's a plethora of stories, and they're finding treasures every day. Even today," she stressed. "I think what we've done is we've taken a great concept [and] injected it with young blood and also the technology that one has today."

The actress explained the audience will be in for a ride, adding the interactive series will present a different clue every episode that helps explain the overarching mystery. Zeta-Jones also hinted there will be some twists that even the best sleuth won't see coming — because she was fooled by some of the show's curveballs.

The new series also stars Lisette Olivera as Jess, a clever "Dreamer" who races to save a lost Pan-American treasure that she says has "a very strong tie" to her character.

She also explained the series builds off of the "little hints in the second film," saying, "In this particular instance, we're just picking up from a different point of view." She also hinted some familiar faces will "help us out on the path to finding the treasure ... if we find it."

National Treasure: Edge of History, which picks up 15 years after the second National Treasure ﻿movie, is streaming on Disney+.

