Explosives, drug lab ruled out in deadly Texas explosion

Posted/updated on: December 13, 2022 at 5:27 pm

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Authorities say they have ruled out a drug lab and explosive devices as the cause of last week’s deadly explosion at an underground residence and construction business in Texas. San Antonio Fire Department officials said at a news conference Tuesday that they are still trying to determine what caused Friday’s explosion at K-Bar Services. Witnesses who said they had been on the property prior to the explosion told officials that they could smell gas, and a propane tank on the property had been worked on recently. Four people died in the blast. Two of them were identified on Tuesday.

Go Back